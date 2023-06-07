PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) closed Tuesday at $38.54 per share, up from $36.37 a day earlier. While PBF Energy Inc. has overperformed by 5.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On May 19, 2023, Mizuho Downgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) to Neutral.

Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

The current dividend for PBF investors is set at $0.80 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of PBF Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 75.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PBF is recording an average volume of 3.11M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.45, showing growth from the present price of $38.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PBF Energy Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PBF has increased by 4.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,313,270 shares of the stock, with a value of $429.24 million, following the purchase of 510,157 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in PBF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.47%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -427,311 additional shares for a total stake of worth $414.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,883,116.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 284,047 position in PBF. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.78 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.77%, now holding 5.86 million shares worth $204.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP decreased its PBF holdings by -0.12% and now holds 3.0 million PBF shares valued at $104.61 million with the lessened 3569.0 shares during the period. PBF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.60% at present.