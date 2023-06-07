As of Tuesday, Upwork Inc.’s (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock closed at $9.10, up from $8.45 the previous day. While Upwork Inc. has overperformed by 7.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPWK fell by -50.92%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.05 to $6.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.86% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) to Neutral.

Analysis of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Upwork Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UPWK is recording 2.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.37%, with a gain of 17.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.64, showing growth from the present price of $9.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPWK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upwork Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UPWK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UPWK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UPWK has increased by 6.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,441,349 shares of the stock, with a value of $109.49 million, following the purchase of 653,971 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in UPWK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.96%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 425,807 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72.5 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,576,220.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -87,596 position in UPWK. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased an additional 33823.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.50%, now holding 6.84 million shares worth $65.47 million. At the end of the first quarter, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its UPWK holdings by 31.25% and now holds 5.48 million UPWK shares valued at $52.45 million with the added 1.3 million shares during the period. UPWK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.00% at present.