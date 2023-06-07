As of Tuesday, Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) stock closed at $30.95, up from $28.94 the previous day. While Synovus Financial Corp. has overperformed by 6.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNV fell by -26.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.91 to $25.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.99% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Janney Upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) to Buy.

Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Investors in Synovus Financial Corp. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.52 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 72.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Synovus Financial Corp.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SNV is recording 2.12M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.53%, with a gain of 9.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.46, showing growth from the present price of $30.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synovus Financial Corp. Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) based in the USA. When comparing Synovus Financial Corp. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SNV has increased by 2.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,453,945 shares of the stock, with a value of $475.98 million, following the purchase of 307,181 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SNV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 110,533 additional shares for a total stake of worth $385.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,507,903.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -2,710,611 position in SNV. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.70%, now holding 6.94 million shares worth $213.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its SNV holdings by 93.68% and now holds 6.56 million SNV shares valued at $201.93 million with the added 3.17 million shares during the period. SNV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.