A share of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) closed at $5.23 per share on Tuesday, up from $4.94 day before. While Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has overperformed by 5.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GPMT fell by -52.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.15 to $3.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.01% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE: GPMT) to Underperform.

Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

It’s important to note that GPMT shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GPMT is registering an average volume of 1.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.69%, with a gain of 7.61% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GPMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GPMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GPMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GPMT has decreased by -56.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,845,197 shares of the stock, with a value of $17.19 million, following the sale of -4,947,453 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in GPMT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -23.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -808,664 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,692,941.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 356,664 position in GPMT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.86 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -37.06%, now holding 1.46 million shares worth $6.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC increased its GPMT holdings by 267.14% and now holds 1.07 million GPMT shares valued at $4.8 million with the added 0.78 million shares during the period. GPMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.30% at present.