As of Tuesday, Fulton Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FULT) stock closed at $12.68, up from $12.11 the previous day. While Fulton Financial Corporation has overperformed by 4.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FULT fell by -18.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.85 to $9.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.06% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Janney started tracking Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)

Investors in Fulton Financial Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 67.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Fulton Financial Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FULT is recording 1.48M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.87%, with a gain of 11.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.29, showing growth from the present price of $12.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FULT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fulton Financial Corporation Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) based in the USA. When comparing Fulton Financial Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 7.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2.40%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FULT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FULT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FULT has decreased by -0.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,208,774 shares of the stock, with a value of $229.16 million, following the sale of -31,059 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FULT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.15%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 368,289 additional shares for a total stake of worth $209.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,527,605.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 410,716 position in FULT. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.94%, now holding 7.73 million shares worth $92.19 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its FULT holdings by 4.02% and now holds 3.32 million FULT shares valued at $39.55 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. FULT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.90% at present.