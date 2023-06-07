A share of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) closed at $13.93 per share on Tuesday, down from $14.14 day before. While DigitalBridge Group Inc. has underperformed by -1.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBRG fell by -38.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.44 to $9.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.40% in the last 200 days.

On June 05, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Upgraded DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) to Outperform.

Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

It’s important to note that DBRG shareholders are currently getting $0.04 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DBRG is registering an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.35%, with a gain of 12.16% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.06, showing growth from the present price of $13.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalBridge Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DBRG has increased by 0.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,197,084 shares of the stock, with a value of $300.77 million, following the purchase of 150,997 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $179.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,435,399.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -136,862 position in DBRG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased an additional 2.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 33.85%, now holding 9.07 million shares worth $112.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its DBRG holdings by 7.28% and now holds 8.97 million DBRG shares valued at $111.53 million with the added 0.61 million shares during the period. DBRG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.90% at present.