A share of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) closed at $65.63 per share on Tuesday, up from $63.85 day before. While The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has overperformed by 2.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMG fell by -32.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $102.25 to $39.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.78% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) to Overweight.

Analysis of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG)

It’s important to note that SMG shareholders are currently getting $2.64 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -324.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SMG is registering an average volume of 707.48K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.99%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.58%, with a gain of 0.43% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $77.00, showing growth from the present price of $65.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SMG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SMG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment’s position in SMG has increased by 4.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,994,632 shares of the stock, with a value of $333.69 million, following the purchase of 237,463 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SMG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 54,870 additional shares for a total stake of worth $303.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,546,172.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 162,715 position in SMG. EARNEST Partners LLC sold an additional -0.39 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -12.16%, now holding 2.79 million shares worth $186.35 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its SMG holdings by -21.11% and now holds 2.63 million SMG shares valued at $175.56 million with the lessened -0.7 million shares during the period. SMG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.00% at present.