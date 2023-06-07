As of Tuesday, Alto Ingredients Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALTO) stock closed at $2.47, up from $2.25 the previous day. While Alto Ingredients Inc. has overperformed by 9.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALTO fell by -46.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.30 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.12% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Alto Ingredients Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ALTO is recording 1.26M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.62%, with a gain of 21.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALTO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alto Ingredients Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALTO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALTO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ALTO has increased by 0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,085,690 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.66 million, following the purchase of 13,445 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ALTO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.17%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 303,288 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.26 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,016,745.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 152,130 position in ALTO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.62 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 35.98%, now holding 2.35 million shares worth $3.08 million. At the end of the first quarter, Maven Investment Partners US Ltd increased its ALTO holdings by 70.00% and now holds 1.7 million ALTO shares valued at $2.23 million with the added 0.7 million shares during the period. ALTO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.50% at present.