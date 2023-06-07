City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:CIO) marked $5.25 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $4.97. While City Office REIT Inc. has overperformed by 5.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CIO fell by -60.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.10 to $4.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.93% in the last 200 days.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

On November 19, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded City Office REIT Inc. (NYSE: CIO) to Sector Perform.

Analysis of City Office REIT Inc. (CIO)

CIO currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of City Office REIT Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 555.26K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.59%, with a gain of 13.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.30, showing growth from the present price of $5.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze City Office REIT Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CIO has decreased by -2.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,923,588 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.84 million, following the sale of -114,422 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CIO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -80,241 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,871,697.

During the first quarter, LSV Asset Management subtracted a -6,300 position in CIO. Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. sold an additional 30427.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.74%, now holding 1.71 million shares worth $9.97 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its CIO holdings by 16.18% and now holds 1.6 million CIO shares valued at $9.32 million with the added 0.22 million shares during the period. CIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.90% at present.