Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) closed Tuesday at $0.32 per share, up from $0.31 a day earlier. While Cenntro Electric Group Limited has overperformed by 0.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CENN fell by -81.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.27 to $0.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.45% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CENN is recording an average volume of 1.81M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.27%, with a gain of 7.29% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Cenntro Electric Group Limited Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CENN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CENN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CENN has decreased by -3.29% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,365,439 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.1 million, following the sale of -284,205 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in CENN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -36,086 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.62 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,364,901.

During the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC added a 305,564 position in CENN. Northern Trust Investments, Inc. sold an additional 41295.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.43%, now holding 1.16 million shares worth $0.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Mana increased its CENN holdings by 8.17% and now holds 0.74 million CENN shares valued at $0.27 million with the added 55505.0 shares during the period. CENN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.30% at present.