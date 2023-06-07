In Tuesday’s session, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) marked $7.82 per share, up from $7.68 in the previous session. While DHT Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 1.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DHT rose by 28.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.13 to $5.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.11% in the last 200 days.

On May 04, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) to Hold.

Analysis of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

With DHT’s current dividend of $0.92 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 73.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

DHT Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DHT has an average volume of 2.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.38%, with a loss of -2.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.52, showing growth from the present price of $7.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DHT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DHT Holdings Inc. Shares?

Oil & Gas Midstream giant DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is based in the Bermuda and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing DHT Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 325.70%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DHT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DHT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in DHT has decreased by -13.72% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,051,413 shares of the stock, with a value of $199.78 million, following the sale of -3,346,582 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another increased to its shares in DHT during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.22%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 411,683 additional shares for a total stake of worth $125.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,190,494.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 27,403 position in DHT. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional 18078.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.40%, now holding 4.51 million shares worth $42.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its DHT holdings by 13.74% and now holds 3.87 million DHT shares valued at $36.76 million with the added 0.47 million shares during the period. DHT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.80% at present.