Within its last year performance, CERS fell by -56.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.95 to $1.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.89% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2023, BTIG Research Downgraded Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) to Neutral.

Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cerus Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -67.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CERS is recording an average volume of 1.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a gain of 17.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.62, showing growth from the present price of $2.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CERS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cerus Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CERS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CERS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in CERS has increased by 39.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,100,119 shares of the stock, with a value of $51.05 million, following the purchase of 6,236,735 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,067,558.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 272,715 position in CERS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.45%, now holding 10.1 million shares worth $23.33 million. At the end of the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its CERS holdings by -0.38% and now holds 8.82 million CERS shares valued at $20.37 million with the lessened 33500.0 shares during the period. CERS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.20% at present.