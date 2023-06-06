TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) closed Monday at $6.93 per share, up from $6.83 a day earlier. While TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. has overperformed by 1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TRTX fell by -34.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.03 to $5.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.89% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On April 25, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. (TRTX)

The current dividend for TRTX investors is set at $0.96 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TRTX is recording an average volume of 467.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a gain of 13.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.80, showing growth from the present price of $6.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TRTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TRTX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TRTX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. China Investment Corp.’s position in TRTX has decreased by -4.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,087,208 shares of the stock, with a value of $50.53 million, following the sale of -300,658 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TRTX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 61,663 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,906,407.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 5,478 position in TRTX. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.75 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.35%, now holding 4.25 million shares worth $30.34 million. TRTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.70% at present.