A share of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) closed at $21.10 per share on Monday, down from $21.33 day before. While Owens & Minor Inc. has underperformed by -1.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OMI fell by -37.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.03 to $11.79, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.49% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) to Neutral.

Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

It’s important to note that OMI shareholders are currently getting $0.01 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Owens & Minor Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OMI is registering an average volume of 879.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.03%, with a gain of 3.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.40, showing decline from the present price of $21.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OMI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Owens & Minor Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OMI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OMI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OMI has decreased by -1.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,399,027 shares of the stock, with a value of $177.14 million, following the sale of -135,179 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in OMI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 286,158 additional shares for a total stake of worth $152.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,816,142.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 119,090 position in OMI. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -2.65 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.46%, now holding 4.82 million shares worth $74.9 million. At the end of the first quarter, Deerfield Management Co. LP increased its OMI holdings by 228.03% and now holds 3.87 million OMI shares valued at $60.1 million with the added 2.69 million shares during the period. OMI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 105.08% at present.