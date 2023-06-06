As of Monday, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s (NYSE:AUB) stock closed at $26.73, down from $27.85 the previous day. While Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has underperformed by -4.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUB fell by -23.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $41.04 to $23.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.60% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On April 06, 2023, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE: AUB) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)

Investors in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 57.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AUB is recording 943.70K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.08%, with a gain of 3.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.50, showing growth from the present price of $26.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Shares?

The Banks – Regional market is dominated by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) based in the USA. When comparing Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AUB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AUB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AUB has increased by 112.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,292,225 shares of the stock, with a value of $294.56 million, following the purchase of 5,441,251 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AUB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 14.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,147,479 additional shares for a total stake of worth $263.64 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,211,692.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 4,332 position in AUB. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.29 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 65.29%, now holding 3.28 million shares worth $93.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Westwood Management Corp. decreased its AUB holdings by -7.40% and now holds 2.02 million AUB shares valued at $57.86 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. AUB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.70% at present.