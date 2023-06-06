AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) marked $5.67 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $5.62. While AST SpaceMobile Inc. has overperformed by 0.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTS fell by -35.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.27 to $3.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.70% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On October 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking AST SpaceMobile Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) recommending Buy.

Analysis of AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS)

In order to gain a clear picture of AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -34.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 2.03M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ASTS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.06%, with a gain of 3.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.67, showing growth from the present price of $5.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AST SpaceMobile Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ASTS has increased by 16.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,828,209 shares of the stock, with a value of $15.02 million, following the purchase of 399,716 additional shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management L made another decreased to its shares in ASTS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.30%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -7,023 additional shares for a total stake of worth $12.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,332,225.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC subtracted a -199 position in ASTS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 24.65%, now holding 1.07 million shares worth $5.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, National Bank Financial, Inc. increased its ASTS holdings by 4,558.44% and now holds 0.91 million ASTS shares valued at $4.81 million with the added 0.89 million shares during the period. ASTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.80% at present.