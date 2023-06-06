Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) closed Monday at $41.27 per share, up from $40.96 a day earlier. While Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTLA fell by -7.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $76.45 to $32.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.68% in the last 200 days.

On April 13, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NTLA is recording an average volume of 1.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.59%, with a gain of 5.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $87.71, showing growth from the present price of $41.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTLA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in NTLA has increased by 4.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,837,166 shares of the stock, with a value of $371.35 million, following the purchase of 416,384 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in NTLA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.22%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 321,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $299.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,940,602.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -16,868 position in NTLA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.22 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.73%, now holding 3.54 million shares worth $133.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, increased its NTLA holdings by 4.60% and now holds 3.11 million NTLA shares valued at $117.51 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. NTLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.40% at present.