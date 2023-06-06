As of Monday, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s (NYSE:HASI) stock closed at $25.07, up from $24.87 the previous day. While Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has overperformed by 0.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HASI fell by -35.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.84 to $21.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.18% in the last 200 days.

On January 24, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) to Neutral.

Analysis of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)

Investors in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.58 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HASI is recording 999.96K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.37%, with a gain of 9.00% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.00, showing growth from the present price of $25.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HASI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Shares?

The REIT – Specialty market is dominated by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) based in the USA. When comparing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 124.11, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -49.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HASI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HASI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wellington Management Co. LLP’s position in HASI has increased by 2.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,727,348 shares of the stock, with a value of $247.68 million, following the purchase of 216,478 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in HASI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.49%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 285,829 additional shares for a total stake of worth $240.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,483,443.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 43,007 position in HASI. T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme purchased an additional 89618.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.32%, now holding 3.95 million shares worth $112.0 million. At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its HASI holdings by 1.57% and now holds 3.06 million HASI shares valued at $86.89 million with the added 47395.0 shares during the period. HASI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.30% at present.