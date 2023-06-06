A share of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) closed at $10.84 per share on Monday, down from $10.92 day before. While Definitive Healthcare Corp. has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DH fell by -46.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.11 to $8.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.30% in the last 200 days.

On April 19, 2023, William Blair started tracking Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DH is registering an average volume of 866.30K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.95%, with a gain of 15.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.64, showing growth from the present price of $10.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Definitive Healthcare Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s position in DH has increased by 57.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,458,603 shares of the stock, with a value of $58.41 million, following the purchase of 1,988,939 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another increased to its shares in DH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.92%.

At the end of the first quarter, Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its DH holdings by -0.93% and now holds 2.82 million DH shares valued at $30.18 million with the lessened 26533.0 shares during the period. DH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 104.94% at present.