As of Monday, Cactus Inc.’s (NYSE:WHD) stock closed at $34.25, down from $35.16 the previous day. While Cactus Inc. has underperformed by -2.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WHD fell by -35.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.30 to $31.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.01% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On January 19, 2023, The Benchmark Company started tracking Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Cactus Inc. (WHD)

Investors in Cactus Inc. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.44 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 56.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Cactus Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and WHD is recording 610.72K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.90%, with a gain of 1.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.67, showing growth from the present price of $34.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WHD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cactus Inc. Shares?

The Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market is dominated by Cactus Inc. (WHD) based in the USA. When comparing Cactus Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 88.90%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WHD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WHD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in WHD has increased by 6.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,175,815 shares of the stock, with a value of $250.0 million, following the purchase of 371,790 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in WHD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.02%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 38,323 additional shares for a total stake of worth $152.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,778,325.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Investment Manageme subtracted a -7,997 position in WHD. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 1.06 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 67.66%, now holding 2.63 million shares worth $106.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its WHD holdings by 2.12% and now holds 2.08 million WHD shares valued at $84.21 million with the added 43107.0 shares during the period. WHD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.19% at present.