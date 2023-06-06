Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) marked $43.07 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $44.21. While Azenta Inc. has underperformed by -2.58%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AZTA fell by -44.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $78.82 to $36.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.04% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2023, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) to Sector Weight.

Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

AZTA currently pays a dividend of $0.40 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Azenta Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.18M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AZTA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.53%, with a gain of 0.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.50, showing growth from the present price of $43.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AZTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Azenta Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AZTA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AZTA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AZTA has decreased by -4.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,778,003 shares of the stock, with a value of $294.78 million, following the sale of -316,649 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in AZTA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -415,345 additional shares for a total stake of worth $242.39 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,573,493.

During the first quarter, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment added a 25,428 position in AZTA. Allspring Global Investments LLC purchased an additional 7262.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.31%, now holding 2.36 million shares worth $102.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its AZTA holdings by -3.29% and now holds 2.09 million AZTA shares valued at $91.02 million with the lessened 71264.0 shares during the period. AZTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 108.87% at present.