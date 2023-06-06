Currently, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s (ATAT) stock is trading at $15.89, marking a fall of -6.64% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -45.95% below its 52-week high of $29.40 and 44.24% above its 52-week low of $11.02. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.24% below the high and +6.22% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider ATAT stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.86.ATAT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 11.74, resulting in an 7.39 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT): Earnings History

If we examine Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, slashing the consensus of $0.06. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.03, resulting in a 50.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.09 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.06. That was a difference of $0.03 and a surprise of 50.00%.

An overview of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) traded 262,676 shares per day, with a moving average of $17.81 and price change of -4.00. With the moving average of $21.02 and a price change of -7.56, about 209,418 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ATAT’s 100-day average volume is 210,936 shares, alongside a moving average of $23.03 and a price change of -6.30.