Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) marked $9.56 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $9.89. While Arlo Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -3.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARLO rose by 24.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.12 to $2.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 83.91% in the last 200 days.

On January 25, 2022, Lake Street started tracking Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ARLO) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc. (ARLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Arlo Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.51M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ARLO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.39%, with a gain of 2.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.75, showing growth from the present price of $9.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arlo Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARLO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARLO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ARLO has decreased by -0.96% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,902,891 shares of the stock, with a value of $83.09 million, following the sale of -124,605 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ARLO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.34%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 25,689 additional shares for a total stake of worth $49.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,663,185.

During the first quarter, PRIMECAP Management Co. subtracted a -4,810 position in ARLO. Rice, Hall, James & Associates LL purchased an additional 0.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.15%, now holding 3.7 million shares worth $23.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ARLO holdings by 3.40% and now holds 3.03 million ARLO shares valued at $19.49 million with the added 99501.0 shares during the period. ARLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.70% at present.