Within its last year performance, NGD fell by -14.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.48 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.09% in the last 200 days.

On March 03, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) recommending Sector Perform.

Analysis of New Gold Inc. (NGD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of New Gold Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -9.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NGD is recording an average volume of 4.16M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.98%, with a gain of 6.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.37, showing growth from the present price of $1.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NGD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Gold Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NGD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NGD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in NGD has increased by 8.99% in the first quarter. The company now owns 72,242,626 shares of the stock, with a value of $92.47 million, following the purchase of 5,959,821 additional shares during the last quarter. AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA made another increased to its shares in NGD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 28.09%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 13,059,534 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 59,552,323.

During the first quarter, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M added a 528,500 position in NGD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased an additional 0.35 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.48%, now holding 14.61 million shares worth $18.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sprott Asset Management LP decreased its NGD holdings by -2.20% and now holds 13.34 million NGD shares valued at $17.07 million with the lessened -0.3 million shares during the period. NGD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.10% at present.