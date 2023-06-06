The share price of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) rose to $7.12 per share on Monday from $6.94. While Central Puerto S.A. has overperformed by 2.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CEPU rose by 83.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.05 to $2.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 31.47% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2019, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) to Equal-Weight.

Analysis of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CEPU’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.16 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CEPU is recording an average volume of 196.74K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.26%, with a gain of 10.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.79, showing growth from the present price of $7.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CEPU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Central Puerto S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Utilities – Regulated Electric sector, Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Central Puerto S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.43, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -97.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CEPU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CEPU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA’s position in CEPU has increased by 24.79% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,462,437 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.92 million, following the purchase of 290,504 additional shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in CEPU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -10.69%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -169,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.63 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,414,986.

At the end of the first quarter, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its CEPU holdings by 37.97% and now holds 0.29 million CEPU shares valued at $1.77 million with the added 79969.0 shares during the period. CEPU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.73% at present.