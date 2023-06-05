A share of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) closed at $2.07 per share on Friday, down from $2.11 day before. While Immutep Limited has underperformed by -1.90%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMMP fell by -30.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.90 to $1.47, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.91% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Immutep Limited (IMMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IMMP is registering an average volume of 1.55M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.19%, with a loss of -15.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.15, showing growth from the present price of $2.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immutep Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IMMP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IMMP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oracle Investment Management, Inc’s position in IMMP has decreased by -6.35% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,350,802 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.22 million, following the sale of -91,523 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.18 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 718,085.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC added a 100,634 position in IMMP. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -27.13%, now holding 0.53 million shares worth $0.87 million. At the end of the first quarter, Apo Asset Management GmbH decreased its IMMP holdings by -9.70% and now holds 0.16 million IMMP shares valued at $0.26 million with the lessened 17100.0 shares during the period. IMMP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.10% at present.