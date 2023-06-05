The share price of Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) rose to $3.29 per share on Friday from $3.00. While Veritone Inc. has overperformed by 9.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERI fell by -55.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.99 to $2.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.98% in the last 200 days.

On June 01, 2023, ROTH MKM Downgraded Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) to Neutral.

Analysis of Veritone Inc. (VERI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Veritone Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VERI is recording an average volume of 739.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.79%, with a loss of -12.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.18, showing growth from the present price of $3.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Veritone Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VERI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VERI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Banta Asset Management LP’s position in VERI has decreased by -0.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,279,694 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.85 million, following the sale of -1,100 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in VERI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -175,763 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,088,381.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 100,841 position in VERI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 14220.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.49%, now holding 0.97 million shares worth $4.6 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its VERI holdings by 4.33% and now holds 0.6 million VERI shares valued at $2.87 million with the added 24989.0 shares during the period. VERI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 47.00% at present.