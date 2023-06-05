Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) closed Friday at $1.76 per share, up from $1.59 a day earlier. While Rackspace Technology Inc. has overperformed by 10.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXT fell by -80.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.43 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.35% in the last 200 days.

On October 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) to In-line.

Analysis of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rackspace Technology Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -199.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RXT is recording an average volume of 1.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.13%, with a gain of 38.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.96, showing growth from the present price of $1.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rackspace Technology Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Mackenzie Financial Corp.’s position in RXT has decreased by -0.22% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,981,456 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.19 million, following the sale of -15,047 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in RXT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -620,373 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,119,456.

During the first quarter, Legal & General Investment Manage added a 1,149,669 position in RXT. First Trust Advisors LP sold an additional -3.27 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -39.15%, now holding 5.09 million shares worth $7.43 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its RXT holdings by 2.72% and now holds 3.73 million RXT shares valued at $5.44 million with the added 98842.0 shares during the period. RXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.43% at present.