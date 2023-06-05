Within its last year performance, PGEN rose by 5.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.90 to $0.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.63% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Precigen Inc. (PGEN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -65.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Precigen Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PGEN is recording an average volume of 1.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.47%, with a gain of 7.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.07, showing growth from the present price of $1.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Precigen Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 9,503,782 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.5 million, following the purchase of 9,503,782 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PGEN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 18.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,327,932 additional shares for a total stake of worth $10.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,405,732.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,710,352 position in PGEN. Iridian Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.69 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.95%, now holding 3.57 million shares worth $4.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its PGEN holdings by 39.43% and now holds 2.64 million PGEN shares valued at $3.19 million with the added 0.75 million shares during the period. PGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 60.50% at present.