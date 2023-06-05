In the current trading session, Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s (KTTA) stock is trading at the price of $0.52, a gain of 29.76% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -66.30% less than its 52-week high of $1.54 and 67.44% better than its 52-week low of $0.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -19.22% below the high and +61.56% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, KTTA’s SMA-200 is $0.7613.

It is also essential to consider KTTA stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 18.20 for the last year.KTTA’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.27, resulting in an 0.30 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA): Earnings History

If we examine Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07, beating the consensus of -$0.02. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.05, resulting in a -250.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.07 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.02. That was a difference of -$0.05 and a surprise of -250.00%.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 26.38% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.56% of its stock and 4.84% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holding total of 0.16 million shares that make 0.61% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 82147.0.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 98248.0 shares of KTTA, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.38%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 50381.0.

An overview of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (KTTA) traded 67,320 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3663 and price change of +0.1870. With the moving average of $0.3782 and a price change of +0.0872, about 66,256 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, KTTA’s 100-day average volume is 76,379 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4779 and a price change of -0.1226.