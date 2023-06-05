China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) closed Friday at $0.77 per share, up from $0.73 a day earlier. While China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. has overperformed by 4.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CJJD fell by -61.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.65 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.02% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 104.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CJJD is recording an average volume of 4.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.84%, with a gain of 6.57% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CJJD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CJJD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in CJJD during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.25%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC increased its CJJD holdings by 191.00% and now holds 5270.0 CJJD shares valued at $4638.0 with the added 3459.0 shares during the period. CJJD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.10% at present.