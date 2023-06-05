A share of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) closed at $0.21 per share on Friday, up from $0.18 day before. While Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited has overperformed by 15.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DXF fell by -58.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $0.90 to $0.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.87% in the last 200 days.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and DXF is registering an average volume of 3.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.94%, with a gain of 17.41% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 49.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DXF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DXF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 52,505 shares of the stock, with a value of $19427.0, following the purchase of 52,505 additional shares during the last quarter. UBS Securities LLC made another decreased to its shares in DXF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -58.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -35,560 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9273.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 25,063.

DXF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.09% at present.