HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) marked $0.59 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $0.56. While HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. has overperformed by 5.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HUBC fell by -94.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.98 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -91.59% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 155808.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.46M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HUBC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.56%, with a gain of 4.99% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 37.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HUBC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HUBC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 4,875,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.98 million, following the purchase of 4,875,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2.88 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,535,119.

HUBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 22.68% at present.