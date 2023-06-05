Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) marked $0.16 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.16. While Cyxtera Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYXT fell by -98.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.42 to $0.14, whereas the simple moving average fell by -93.49% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CYXT) to Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (CYXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cyxtera Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -153.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.57M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CYXT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.10%, with a gain of 3.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.31, showing growth from the present price of $0.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cyxtera Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYXT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYXT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Starboard Value LP’s position in CYXT has increased by 36.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,355,337 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.22 million, following the purchase of 7,587,766 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in CYXT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -13.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,407,301 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,570,680.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 1,693,445 position in CYXT. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 61727.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.61%, now holding 2.3 million shares worth $0.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, FIAM LLC decreased its CYXT holdings by -2.02% and now holds 2.22 million CYXT shares valued at $0.72 million with the lessened 45760.0 shares during the period. CYXT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.50% at present.