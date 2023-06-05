A share of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) closed at $1.05 per share on Friday, up from $1.03 day before. While Compugen Ltd. has overperformed by 1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGEN fell by -41.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.36 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.78% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On August 05, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) to Hold.

Analysis of Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)

Compugen Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CGEN is registering an average volume of 339.92K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.34%, with a gain of 9.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGEN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compugen Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CGEN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CGEN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Taylor Frigon Capital Management’s position in CGEN has increased by 40.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,004,594 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.18 million, following the purchase of 581,159 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,289,990.

At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC increased its CGEN holdings by 5.52% and now holds 0.69 million CGEN shares valued at $0.41 million with the added 36149.0 shares during the period. CGEN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 26.30% at present.