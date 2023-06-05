In Friday’s session, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) marked $0.12 per share, down from $0.12 in the previous session. While Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -2.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTI fell by -98.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.01 to $0.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -94.96% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -83.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ASTI has an average volume of 1.27M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.98%, with a loss of -17.84% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ASTI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ASTI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 174,700 shares of the stock, with a value of $40356.0, following the purchase of 174,700 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Charles Schwab Investment Managem decreased its ASTI holdings by -1.55% and now holds 28211.0 ASTI shares valued at $6517.0 with the lessened 444.0 shares during the period. ASTI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.70% at present.