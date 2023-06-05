Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) closed Friday at $7.28 per share, up from $6.30 a day earlier. While Jiayin Group Inc. has overperformed by 15.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JFIN rose by 328.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.47 to $1.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 136.66% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2020, ROTH Capital Upgraded Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) to Buy.

Analysis of Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 186.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Jiayin Group Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 184.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and JFIN is recording an average volume of 174.80K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.32%, with a gain of 51.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.31, showing growth from the present price of $7.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JFIN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jiayin Group Inc. Shares?

Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Internet Content & Information market. When comparing Jiayin Group Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.35, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 335.60%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JFIN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JFIN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Envestnet Asset Management, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in JFIN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.90%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,200 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.14 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,746.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -1,642 position in JFIN. Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. purchased an additional 2985.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 20.24%, now holding 17733.0 shares worth $74479.0. JFIN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.00% at present.