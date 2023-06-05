The share price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) rose to $1.10 per share on Friday from $1.09. While Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKBA rose by 213.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.63 to $0.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 87.79% in the last 200 days.

On May 31, 2023, Piper Sandler Upgraded Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) to Overweight.

Analysis of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -35.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -316.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AKBA is recording an average volume of 1.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 22.06%, with a loss of -9.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKBA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKBA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKBA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in AKBA has increased by 11.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,450,907 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.32 million, following the purchase of 1,272,034 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.8 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,483,053.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -70,754 position in AKBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC sold an additional -0.55 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.98%, now holding 2.34 million shares worth $2.13 million. AKBA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.20% at present.