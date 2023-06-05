Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX:MIMO) marked $0.17 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.20. While Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -15.38%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIMO fell by -94.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.55 to $0.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -88.83% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On March 25, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (AMEX: MIMO) to Hold.

Analysis of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (MIMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 100.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 70.63K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MIMO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 28.23%, with a loss of -39.94% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its MIMO holdings by 3.42% and now holds 79544.0 MIMO shares valued at $36033.0 with the added 2628.0 shares during the period. MIMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.10% at present.