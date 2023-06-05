Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) closed Friday at $0.23 per share, up from $0.22 a day earlier. While Flora Growth Corp. has overperformed by 4.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLGC fell by -74.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.27 to $0.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.13% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2021, ROTH Capital started tracking Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 123.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Flora Growth Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FLGC is recording an average volume of 915.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.47%, with a loss of -3.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flora Growth Corp. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLGC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLGC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s position in FLGC has decreased by -34.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,074,800 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.51 million, following the sale of -3,753,382 additional shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in FLGC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 157.51%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,029,873 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.71 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,318,594.

During the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC subtracted a -51,600 position in FLGC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 118.67%, now holding 0.4 million shares worth $85515.0. At the end of the first quarter, Virtu Financial BD LLC increased its FLGC holdings by 116.95% and now holds 91566.0 FLGC shares valued at $19595.0 with the added 49360.0 shares during the period. FLGC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.10% at present.