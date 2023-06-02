As of Thursday, Zura Bio Limited’s (NASDAQ:ZURA) stock closed at $6.25, up from $5.64 the previous day. While Zura Bio Limited has overperformed by 10.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZURA fell by -36.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.55 to $4.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.68% in the last 200 days.

On May 24, 2023, Raymond James started tracking Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ: ZURA) recommending Strong Buy.

Analysis of Zura Bio Limited (ZURA)

One of the most important indicators of Zura Bio Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZURA is recording 577.32K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.32%, with a loss of -6.72% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Zura Bio Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZURA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZURA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Athanor Capital LP’s position in ZURA has increased by 184.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,801,633 shares of the stock, with a value of $46.32 million, following the purchase of 4,413,633 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 24,480 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,480.

During the first quarter, Lumyna Investments Ltd. subtracted a -68,865 position in ZURA. UBS Securities LLC sold an additional 674.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -36.71%, now holding 1162.0 shares worth $7913.0. At the end of the first quarter, Warberg Asset Management LLC decreased its ZURA holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 ZURA shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 10000.0 shares during the period. ZURA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.00% at present.