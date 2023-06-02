A share of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) closed at $6.37 per share on Thursday, up from $5.99 day before. While Inozyme Pharma Inc. has overperformed by 6.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INZY rose by 72.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.24 to $0.99, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 104.50% in the last 200 days.

On March 23, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) to Buy.

Analysis of Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY)

Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -53.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INZY is registering an average volume of 782.05K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.59%, with a gain of 1.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INZY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Inozyme Pharma Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 86.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INZY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INZY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Adage Capital Management LP’s position in INZY has increased by 37.58% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,265,138 shares of the stock, with a value of $23.5 million, following the purchase of 1,165,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,250,000.

During the first quarter, Rock Springs Capital Management L added a 128,873 position in INZY. Sphera Funds Management Ltd. purchased an additional 0.16 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.65%, now holding 1.78 million shares worth $9.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its INZY holdings by 467.60% and now holds 1.69 million INZY shares valued at $9.32 million with the added 1.39 million shares during the period. INZY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 86.70% at present.