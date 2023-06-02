As of Thursday, Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s (AMEX:UUU) stock closed at $2.45, up from $1.90 the previous day. While Universal Security Instruments Inc. has overperformed by 29.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UUU fell by -29.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.95 to $1.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.62% in the last 200 days.

On January 15, 2013, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) to Sector Perform.

Analysis of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Universal Security Instruments Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UUU is recording 18.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.46%, with a gain of 16.67% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Universal Security Instruments Inc. Shares?

The Security & Protection Services market is dominated by Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) based in the USA. When comparing Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 28.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 865.80%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its UUU holdings by 3.09% and now holds 47378.0 UUU shares valued at $94282.0 with the added 1419.0 shares during the period. UUU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.00% at present.