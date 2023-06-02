A share of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) closed at $8.32 per share on Thursday, up from $8.19 day before. While LifeStance Health Group Inc. has overperformed by 1.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LFST rose by 11.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.50 to $4.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.25% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) to Market Perform.

Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -12.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LFST is registering an average volume of 716.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.84%, with a gain of 1.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.32, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LFST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze LifeStance Health Group Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LFST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LFST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LFST has decreased by -12.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,671,362 shares of the stock, with a value of $184.77 million, following the sale of -3,296,763 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LFST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.33%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 162,680 additional shares for a total stake of worth $58.34 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,158,740.

During the first quarter, Stockbridge Partners LLC subtracted a -419,712 position in LFST. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.11 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.31%, now holding 4.68 million shares worth $38.11 million. At the end of the first quarter, Principal Global Investors LLC decreased its LFST holdings by -0.26% and now holds 3.7 million LFST shares valued at $30.18 million with the lessened 9471.0 shares during the period. LFST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.