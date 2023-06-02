Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) closed Thursday at $3.70 per share, up from $3.56 a day earlier. While Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 3.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIRI fell by -42.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.85 to $3.32, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.19% in the last 200 days.

On April 24, 2023, Seaport Research Partners started tracking Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) recommending Neutral.

Analysis of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

The current dividend for SIRI investors is set at $0.10 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SIRI is recording an average volume of 16.43M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.56%, with a gain of 4.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.56, showing growth from the present price of $3.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Shares?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Entertainment market. When comparing Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.85, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -23.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SIRI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SIRI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SIRI has increased by 9.92% in the first quarter. The company now owns 60,670,481 shares of the stock, with a value of $230.55 million, following the purchase of 5,474,271 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SIRI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,288,005 additional shares for a total stake of worth $113.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 29,896,502.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 108,053 position in SIRI. Geode Capital Management LLC sold an additional -2.99 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -18.94%, now holding 12.81 million shares worth $48.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Zimmer Partners LP increased its SIRI holdings by 295.21% and now holds 12.39 million SIRI shares valued at $47.08 million with the added 9.25 million shares during the period. SIRI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 10.70% at present.