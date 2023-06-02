Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) marked $124.28 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $123.60. While Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRPT rose by 66.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $159.89 to $61.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.48% in the last 200 days.

On April 26, 2023, SMBC Nikko started tracking Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) recommending Outperform.

Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -197.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.85M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SRPT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.03%, with a loss of -5.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $174.89, showing growth from the present price of $124.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRPT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRPT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRPT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SRPT has increased by 0.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,988,211 shares of the stock, with a value of $980.71 million, following the purchase of 74,254 additional shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another decreased to its shares in SRPT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -20.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,204,306 additional shares for a total stake of worth $590.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,807,330.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -30,286 position in SRPT. Avoro Capital Advisor LLC purchased an additional 0.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 14.96%, now holding 3.65 million shares worth $448.11 million. SRPT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.