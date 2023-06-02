Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) closed Thursday at $27.90 per share, up from $27.09 a day earlier. While Synovus Financial Corp. has overperformed by 2.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNV fell by -34.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.91 to $25.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.72% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On April 24, 2023, Janney Upgraded Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) to Buy.

Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

The current dividend for SNV investors is set at $1.52 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 72.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Synovus Financial Corp.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SNV is recording an average volume of 2.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.00%, with a gain of 0.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.46, showing growth from the present price of $27.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Synovus Financial Corp. Shares?

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Banks – Regional market. When comparing Synovus Financial Corp. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.10%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SNV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SNV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SNV has increased by 2.03% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,453,945 shares of the stock, with a value of $475.98 million, following the purchase of 307,181 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in SNV during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 110,533 additional shares for a total stake of worth $385.24 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,507,903.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -2,710,611 position in SNV. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.94 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.70%, now holding 6.94 million shares worth $213.69 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its SNV holdings by 93.68% and now holds 6.56 million SNV shares valued at $201.93 million with the added 3.17 million shares during the period. SNV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.30% at present.