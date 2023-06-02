As of Thursday, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NYSE:NTCO) stock closed at $5.73, up from $5.42 the previous day. While Natura &Co Holding S.A. has overperformed by 5.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTCO fell by -18.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.46 to $3.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.42% in the last 200 days.

On October 19, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) to Overweight.

Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NTCO is recording 1.07M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.88%, with a gain of 6.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.36, showing growth from the present price of $5.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Natura &Co Holding S.A. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re’s position in NTCO has decreased by -38.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,368,053 shares of the stock, with a value of $71.86 million, following the sale of -10,296,396 additional shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administração de Recursos made another decreased to its shares in NTCO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -54.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,789,726 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.73 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,039,464.

During the first quarter, Parametric Portfolio Associates L added a 755,705 position in NTCO. Aperio Group LLC purchased an additional 0.17 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 23.81%, now holding 0.87 million shares worth $3.83 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its NTCO holdings by 2.34% and now holds 0.44 million NTCO shares valued at $1.94 million with the added 10100.0 shares during the period. NTCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 5.88% at present.