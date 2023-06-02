A share of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) closed at $2.02 per share on Thursday, up from $1.87 day before. While Magic Empire Global Limited has overperformed by 8.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -83.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Magic Empire Global Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MEGL is registering an average volume of 2.37M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.41%, with a gain of 6.32% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Magic Empire Global Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MEGL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MEGL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s position in MEGL has increased by 46.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 44,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.18 million, following the purchase of 14,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 15,466 additional shares for a total stake of worth $61864.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,466.

During the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC subtracted a -6,070 position in MEGL. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. sold an additional 7015.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -35.08%, now holding 12985.0 shares worth $51940.0. MEGL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.50% at present.