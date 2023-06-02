Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) marked $63.62 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $64.17. While Legend Biotech Corporation has underperformed by -0.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LEGN rose by 50.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $73.30 to $37.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 25.29% in the last 200 days.

On May 25, 2023, William Blair started tracking Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) recommending Mkt Perform.

Analysis of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 101.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Legend Biotech Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 793.52K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LEGN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.03%, with a loss of -3.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $80.90, showing growth from the present price of $63.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LEGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Legend Biotech Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 38.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LEGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LEGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LEGN has increased by 8.11% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,678,869 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.08 billion, following the purchase of 1,176,623 additional shares during the last quarter. HHLR Advisors Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in LEGN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -6,250 additional shares for a total stake of worth $352.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,130,367.

At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its LEGN holdings by -0.01% and now holds 2.39 million LEGN shares valued at $164.17 million with the lessened 280.0 shares during the period. LEGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 38.80% at present.